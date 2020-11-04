BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $16.71.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
