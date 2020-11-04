BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $16.71.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.