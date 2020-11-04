BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.82.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $128,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

