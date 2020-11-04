BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of BIT opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
