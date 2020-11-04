Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
NYSE BTT opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $25.47.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
