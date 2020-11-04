Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

NYSE BTT opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

