BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

NYSE BBK opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.

About BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

