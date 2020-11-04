BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
NYSE BBK opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.
About BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust
