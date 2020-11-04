BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $16.99.
