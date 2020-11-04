BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
BBK opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17.
BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
