BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BAF)

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of NYSE BAF opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust
