BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BAF)

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
NYSE:BAF opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Company Profile
