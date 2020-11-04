BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BAF)

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

NYSE:BAF opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.