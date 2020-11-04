BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of BAF stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $15.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

