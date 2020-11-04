BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of BAF stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $15.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust
