BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of NYSE BBF opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $14.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust Company Profile
