BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE BBF opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $14.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.