BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 79.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 644,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 285,573 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 15.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 90.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 42,919 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MUS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 34,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,189. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

