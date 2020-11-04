BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
