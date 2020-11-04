BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

