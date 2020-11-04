BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
