BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of BNY stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.