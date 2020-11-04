BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of BNY stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $15.00.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
