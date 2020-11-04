Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.21.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.