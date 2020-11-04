Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

