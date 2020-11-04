Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.