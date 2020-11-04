BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.187 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
BST stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $46.26.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.