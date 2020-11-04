BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.187 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

BST stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $46.26.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

