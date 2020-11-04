BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BSD)

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BSD opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

About BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

