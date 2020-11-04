BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BSD)

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of NYSE:BSD opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $15.39.
About BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust
