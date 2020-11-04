BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of BBN stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

