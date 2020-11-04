BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of BBN stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $26.92.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
