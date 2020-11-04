BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
NYSE:BUI opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
