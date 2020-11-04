BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

NYSE BUI opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

