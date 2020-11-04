BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
