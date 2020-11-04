Blocknet Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29,910.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00010453 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $10.50 million and approximately $29,910.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,256,420 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

