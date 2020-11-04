Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) (LON:BMV) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) (LON:BMV) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.70. Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 629,198 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.24. The company has a market cap of $19.79 million and a PE ratio of -4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) Company Profile (LON:BMV)

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

