Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY) Shares Gap Down to $9.00

Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $8.62. Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 474,343 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 33.03 and a quick ratio of 30.55. The company has a market cap of $84.78 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

