Blur Price Tops $0.0188 on Top Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Blur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Blur has a total market cap of $114,960.13 and approximately $108,887.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blur has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00071460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00187627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00028487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.01066748 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000172 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,465,950 coins and its circulating supply is 6,105,950 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Buying and Selling Blur

Blur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

