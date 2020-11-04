BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Trading Up 7.4%

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) was up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 977,617 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 606,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMCH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BMC Stock from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.81.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the second quarter worth $220,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the second quarter worth $230,000.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

