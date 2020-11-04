BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 152.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $395.26 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.22 and a twelve month high of $404.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.75. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.55.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

