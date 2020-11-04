BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $9.47 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 94.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,642 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of PTC worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in PTC by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,409.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 395,818 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in PTC by 19.3% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PTC by 4.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,368 shares of company stock worth $282,071. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.47.

PTC opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $97.67. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

