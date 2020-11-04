BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $9.69 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,209 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.12% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.96. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

