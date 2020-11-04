BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 3,833 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $235.14 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.98 and a 200 day moving average of $244.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. 140166 decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

