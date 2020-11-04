BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Markel were worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 6.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,477,000 after acquiring an additional 44,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Markel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 207,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,835,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Markel by 2.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,172,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Markel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,749,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $975.66 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $979.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $966.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,119.25.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

