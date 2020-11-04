BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 65,209 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,209 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Ally Financial worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 211.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.63. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.