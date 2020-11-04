Bokf Na Has $44.11 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,464 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $44,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% in the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 32,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 541,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,085,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $135.15 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day moving average of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.