Bokf Na Has $9.63 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 233,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.62.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $194.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

