Bokf Na Lowers Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,965,000 after purchasing an additional 55,633 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.47.

BDX opened at $236.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.27 and its 200 day moving average is $247.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

