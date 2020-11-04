Bokf Na Purchases 10,204 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

