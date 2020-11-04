Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $15,140,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Booking by 25.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 20.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,678.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,716.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,674.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. Booking’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,852.18.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

