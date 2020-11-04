Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1,403.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Booking by 75.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.39.

Booking stock opened at $1,604.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,720.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,673.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $23.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.