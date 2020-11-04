Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Lowered to $2,000.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Booking from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,850.39.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,669.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,716.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1,674.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booking will post 20.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,140,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 25.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

