Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Trading 7.8% Higher

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) shares rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.52. Approximately 585,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,004,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOOT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 30,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 536,775 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

