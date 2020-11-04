Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.
NYSE BAH opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81.
In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
