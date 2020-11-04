Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE BAH opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 55.35%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.