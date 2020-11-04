Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Shares Up 7.5%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.60. 143,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 354,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boqii in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

