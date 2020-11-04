Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Shares Up 7.4%

Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 963,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,383,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Borr Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 620.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 369,030 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000.

About Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

