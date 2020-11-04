Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%.
Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.03.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
