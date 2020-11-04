Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

