BP (NYSE:BP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of BP stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Get BP alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BP. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.99.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.