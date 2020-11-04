BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

BP has increased its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BP has a dividend payout ratio of -109.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect BP to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

NYSE BP opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. BP has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BP will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

