Brambles Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brambles in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brambles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Brambles stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 116,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,789. Brambles has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

