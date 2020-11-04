Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €67.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag AG (BNR.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €56.19 ($66.10).

Shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) stock opened at €57.44 ($67.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €55.22 and its 200-day moving average is €50.02. Brenntag AG has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

