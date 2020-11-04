Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €67.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag AG (BNR.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €56.19 ($66.10).

Get Brenntag AG (BNR.F) alerts:

Shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) stock opened at €57.44 ($67.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €55.22 and its 200-day moving average is €50.02. Brenntag AG has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.